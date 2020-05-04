Gov. Tony Evers, legislative leaders to meet to discuss state's COVID-19 response

"We're seeing large numbers of outbreaks in settings where people can't do physical distancing," Westergaard said. "It tells us that the virus spreads when people don't do physical distancing."

Also on Monday, Evers announced plans to make Wisconsin "one of the top states in testing per capita."

In the announcement, Evers said the state is prepared to provide 85,000 tests per week — one of several benchmarks laid out by the governor's office necessary to reopen the economy.

Other benchmarks laid out on what has been dubbed the "Badger Bounce Back Plan" include expanded contact tracing and more protective equipment.

To achieve those goals, Evers said the state will deploy rapid response teams to address outbreaks, provide free testing to staff and residents in the state's 373 nursing homes, and increase the number of drive-through test sites in the state.

Evers said the nursing home testing should cover more than 10,000 nursing home residents and employees per week this month.