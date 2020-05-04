Gov. Tony Evers, legislative leaders to meet to discuss state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Tony Evers said he hopes to find a consensus with Republicans during a Monday meeting with GOP leaders, who have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn his order to keep many businesses closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case Tuesday morning.
"I’m really interested in hearing what their plan is and seeing where there is common ground," Evers said during a Monday media call with reporters.
As of Monday, the state Department of Health Services reported more than 8,200 positive cases of COVID-19 and 340 deaths.
Evers said the meeting with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders is not an attempt to reach a settlement in a pending lawsuit against his "safer at home" order, which aims to limit nonessential business activities through May 26.
"It doesn't have anything to do with the court case," Evers added.
Evers will meet with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason. The meeting follows a letter from GOP leaders seeking a discussion with Evers on the state's pandemic response.
Republicans say the governor’s order, signed by state Health Secretary Andrea Palm, exceeds the administration’s authority, while Democratic lawmakers argue suspending the order could cause increased transmission of the respiratory disease.
Republicans have asked the court to impose a six-day hold if it tosses out Evers’ order to allow the state to develop alternative rules for reopening the economy.
GOP leaders have not unveiled a formal plan, but several have expressed support for a proposal by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which would effectively reopen all businesses in the state — with varying regulations based on risk.
Evers said the WMC plan has "good pieces" but said it lacks metrics for determining when it's safe to take next steps.
Evers and DHS officials say the state will begin reopening businesses only after a 14-day downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19 symptoms, and a 14-day downward trend in positive tests as a percentage of total tests. The proportion of positive tests the past two weeks has ranged from about 7% to nearly 13%, with about 10% on Monday and the overall trend line essentially flat.
Outbreaks in nursing homes and workplaces, including meatpacking facilities in the Green Bay area, have accounted for many of the large number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in recent days, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer with the state Department of Health Services.
"We're seeing large numbers of outbreaks in settings where people can't do physical distancing," Westergaard said. "It tells us that the virus spreads when people don't do physical distancing."
Also on Monday, Evers announced plans to make Wisconsin "one of the top states in testing per capita."
In the announcement, Evers said the state is prepared to provide 85,000 tests per week — one of several benchmarks laid out by the governor's office necessary to reopen the economy.
Other benchmarks laid out on what has been dubbed the "Badger Bounce Back Plan" include expanded contact tracing and more protective equipment.
To achieve those goals, Evers said the state will deploy rapid response teams to address outbreaks, provide free testing to staff and residents in the state's 373 nursing homes, and increase the number of drive-through test sites in the state.
Evers said the nursing home testing should cover more than 10,000 nursing home residents and employees per week this month.
The state is increasing free drive-thru community testing sites in various locations and mobilizing 15 more National Guard units to help local health departments set up testing sites and respond to outbreaks, bringing the total number of National Guard units working on testing to 25.
Some 51 labs in the state can now process more than 11,300 tests a day, said Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services.
Evers added that free testing will be made available to every Wisconsinite who has COVID-19 symptoms, which includes cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
"We have some work to do to ensure that everyone who needs a test is getting one to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin," Evers said.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.
