 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Gov. Tony Evers launches first TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor's race

Tony Evers, State Journal generic file photo

In this Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a news conference in Madison.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that marks an uptick in activity in the governor's race, coming on the heels of other large advertising buys by Republicans in recent weeks.

Millionaire businessman Tim Michels, who got into the race last week, launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign. He hasn't run for office since a failed U.S. Senate bid in 2004. A super PAC supporting Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary, ran around $1 million worth of ads supporting him in April. Another Nicholson group last fall spent around $1 million on ads before he was officially a candidate.

People are also reading…

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who polls show is leading the GOP race, has run three different TV spots since January for a total in the six figures, according to her campaign. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, another GOP candidate, has not run any TV ads.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Evers in November.

Evers' ad is positive, noting the state's low unemployment rate and a middle-class tax cut that Evers signed in the last budget that was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The ad says that Evers "worked with Republicans and Democrats" to pass the $2 billion income tax cut, but Evers' rarely meets with GOP legislative leaders and they have complained about Evers taking credit for the tax cut written by Republicans. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's budget committee called it "laughable" for Evers to take credit for the tax cut when he signed the budget last year.

The GOP-controlled Legislature killed more than $1 billion in tax increases Evers proposed in the last budget that primarily would have fallen on manufacturers and the wealthy.

"We're proud of the governor's record and will continue to run an aggressive campaign that highlights the results he's delivering and his plan for Wisconsin's future," Evers' campaign manager Cassi Fenili said in a statement.

The ad also mentions the more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief money that was awarded to the state that Evers directed toward small businesses. The Legislature fought with Evers over control of the money, but Evers vetoed bills that would have given lawmakers a say in how it's spent.

"Folks, there's too much division in politics today," Evers said into the camera. "That's why I'm focused on bringing people together to get the results that matter."

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Local Government
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Local Government
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Local Government
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
Local Education
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • Elizabeth Beyer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Local Government
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Local Government
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • Emily Hamer Lucas Robinson
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
Higher education
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • Kelly Meyerhofer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Local Government
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Local Government
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Local Government
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics