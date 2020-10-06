Gov. Tony Evers issues new order limiting indoor public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

As COVID-19 cases continue surging in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers' top health official Tuesday unveiled new statewide guidance capping indoor public gatherings at certain businesses.

The move builds upon the Democratic executive's second face coverings mandate and third public health emergency declaration, measures Evers had employed in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

But with record levels of hospitalization rates and single-day deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, one of the country's worst hotspots, Evers this week directed Department of Health Services head Andrea Palm to take one further step to address the crisis.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” Evers said in a statement. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus."

Under the order, effective Thursday at 8 a.m., indoor public gatherings of more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy are banned. That includes gatherings at stores, restaurants, bars or other businesses that allow members of the public to enter.