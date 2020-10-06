Gov. Tony Evers issues new order limiting indoor public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

As COVID-19 cases continue surging in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers' top health official Tuesday unveiled new statewide guidance capping indoor public gatherings at certain businesses.
The move builds upon the Democratic executive's second face coverings mandate and third public health emergency declaration, measures Evers had employed in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
But with record levels of hospitalization rates and single-day deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, one of the country's worst hotspots, Evers this week directed Department of Health Services head Andrea Palm to take one further step to address the crisis.
“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” Evers said in a statement. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus."
Under the order, effective Thursday at 8 a.m., indoor public gatherings of more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy are banned. That includes gatherings at stores, restaurants, bars or other businesses that allow members of the public to enter.
The order doesn't shut down businesses or govern outdoor spaces controlled by businesses. It also doesn't apply to schools, governmental spaces, offices, manufacturing plants and other facilities only accessible by employees, nor is it enforceable for any events where protected speech is occurring, such as indoor political rallies, protests or religious gatherings.
As with the state's other orders, enforcement is up to localities, where officials can levy civil forfeitures of up to $500 against those not complying with the directive.
While the focus in recent weeks has been on the legality of Evers' repeated public health emergency declarations and his mask mandate, officials said the authority behind the latest language is separate from the powers in the emergency order.
Instead, the new directive relies on a part of state statute that allows DHS to limit public gatherings at schools, churches or other places to combat communicable diseases, provisions that weren't targeted in the Supreme Court's May ruling striking down the extended stay-at-home order.
The order, which allows for more restrictive local requirements, is set to remain in place for two incubation of COVID-19, ending Nov. 6. Public Health Madison & Dane County in a statement Tuesday noted officials are reviewing the language "to see how it aligns with our current" local emergency order.
The state's top Republicans, who late last week filed a motion backing a lawsuit that aims to get rid of Evers' statewide mask mandate, didn't immediately return requests for comment.
The GOP-run Legislature, which a recent WisPolitics.com review found has been the least-active full-time body in the nation since the pandemic began, hasn't convened since April, when lawmakers passed a COVID-19 relief package.
While Evers hasn't called the chambers back in special session to take up further virus-related measures, the Legislature could convene at any time during anextraordinary session to do so.
Evers' Department of Health Services proposed an administrative rule to put protections in place once, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state's extended stay-at-home order in May, but it was quickly rejected by GOP Sen. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, who co-leads the committee that reviews those proposals.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week that if conservatives win the lawsuit and strike down the mask mandate, "we'll be back in the governor's office the next day asking to sit down at the table and figure out a rule-making process and something we can all work on together to eradicate this."
It's unclear how that process would work given that Republicans and Evers are divided over how to handle the crisis and communication between the leaders appears to have been limited over the past few months.
A St. Croix County Circuit Court judge heard arguments Monday in the legal challenge seeking to temporarily block the mask mandate. But he didn't immediately issue a decision, saying instead he'd quickly deliver a written one.
In recent days, the COVID-19 crisis has dominated headlines in Wisconsin and nationally, as President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus, was hospitalized over the weekend, and then returned to the White House Monday. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson also recently contracted COVID-19, getting tested on his way to a county party fundraiser Friday and learning later in the evening he had tested positive.
As of Tuesday, the state logged 2,020 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. The latest data comes after Wisconsin saw a record 2,892 cases on Saturday.
