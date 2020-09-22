Gov. Tony Evers issues new COVID-19 emergency order, extends statewide mask mandate

Evers' second public health emergency, issued in July, already faces a legal challenge from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), which alleges the governor cannot unilaterally extend a public health emergency or declare multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not seek an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate.

“Governor Evers and his team believe the presence of COVID-19 supersedes the rule of law and our state constitution," Rick Esenberg, WILL president and general counsel, said in a statement. "They are wrong. Letting this gross abuse of power stand is not an option."

Officials with WILL said attorney's are reviewing the current order and need to discuss the matter with clients before any further decisions are made on the lawsuit.

As of Monday, more than 102,000 Wisconsinites had tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,244 people had died as a result of the respiratory disease, according to the state Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of newly reported cases reached 1,792 on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Evers' administration noted the state is now experiencing "experiencing unprecedented, near-exponential growth of the COVID-19 pandemic."