Gov. Tony Evers issues new COVID-19 emergency order, extends statewide mask mandate

With positive COVID-19 cases surging in college communities across the state, Gov. Tony Evers has extended the statewide mask mandate through late November.
Evers announced on Tuesday the new mask mandate — along with the governor's third public health emergency — in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Positive cases, primarily among 18- to 24-year-olds, have been rising since students returned to campus, despite a statewide mask mandate being in effect since July.
The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents in July also began requiring students and faculty to wear face coverings in classrooms and other indoor public spaces on campuses.
“We continue to learn more about this virus, but what we do know is that we are facing a new and dangerous phase of the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus. We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially — please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out."
The order goes into effect immediately and remains in place for 60 days or until a superseding order is passed.
Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said the state order doesn't change anything in Dane County, where the existing local order is more restrictive.
Evers' second public health emergency, issued in July, already faces a legal challenge from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), which alleges the governor cannot unilaterally extend a public health emergency or declare multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not seek an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate.
“Governor Evers and his team believe the presence of COVID-19 supersedes the rule of law and our state constitution," Rick Esenberg, WILL president and general counsel, said in a statement. "They are wrong. Letting this gross abuse of power stand is not an option."
Officials with WILL said attorney's are reviewing the current order and need to discuss the matter with clients before any further decisions are made on the lawsuit.
As of Monday, more than 102,000 Wisconsinites had tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,244 people had died as a result of the respiratory disease, according to the state Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of newly reported cases reached 1,792 on Monday.
In a statement on Tuesday, Evers' administration noted the state is now experiencing "experiencing unprecedented, near-exponential growth of the COVID-19 pandemic."
“The current surge among young people is concerning, but it is important to remember that this increase in cases is not confined to college campuses,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said in a statement. “Students come to these campuses from across the state, and we worry about the effect their return from an area with a high infection rate could have on their home communities. That is why it is imperative we take action to curb transmission now – to protect residents of Wisconsin in every corner of the state.”
Last week, Evers hinted at the possibility of extending the statewide mask mandate, which he called an "important piece of the puzzle" to mitigate the spread of the disease.
The Evers administration’s stay-at-home order, issued by Palm in March, was struck down on procedural grounds, with the state Supreme Court saying the Legislature needed to have a say in any long-term COVID-19 regulations.
After saying multiple times that the court's order prevented him from implementing a mask order, Evers in July declared a new public health emergency and a separate order requiring masks. Both orders are set to expire Sept. 28.
