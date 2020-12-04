Gov. Tony Evers issues 33 more pardons, bringing total to more than 100 in 2 years

Wallace Klusken pushed over a parked motorcycle 27 years ago and lied to a judge about his knowledge of the incident. Klusken, who lives in Watertown, has been a member of the U.S. Navy for 21 years.

Chad Welch was a Wisconsin high school principal in 2008 when he used school funds for personal expenses. Welch has since made efforts to address the mental health issues that led to his offense and has obtained his master of divinity degree. He lives in Green Bay and hopes to become an ordained Lutheran pastor.

Alan Louis was struggling with substance use disorder when he sold cocaine to an undercover officer more than 30 years ago. Louis is now active in the La Crosse community and operates two jewelry stores with his wife.

Earma Jordan was found in possession of cocaine when she was 18. The Milwaukee resident now works as a caregiver and hopes to continue her education.