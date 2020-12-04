 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers issues 33 more pardons, bringing total to more than 100 in 2 years
Gov. Tony Evers has issued 33 new pardons, bringing the Democratic governor’s total to 107 pardons since taking office two years ago.

While his Republican predecessor, Scott Walker, didn’t issue any pardons during his eight years as governor, Evers has returned to the traditional practice of governors issuing them.

“Here in Wisconsin, we believe in the power of second chances and the doors it can open not only for an individual but their family and their communities,” Evers said in a statement. “From pursuing their career goals, whether in nursing, divinity, or becoming a hunting and fishing guide, to simply finding peace of mind after making amends, a pardon opens those doors for folks to move forward.”

A pardon doesn’t remove a conviction from someone’s record, but is considered an official grant of forgiveness that restores certain rights, including eligibility to own a gun, serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses or positions.

The majority of Evers’ latest round of pardons includes individuals who were convicted of drug-related crimes, theft or financial crimes. Many of the individuals were convicted in their teens or early twenties.

Among those pardoned is 48-year-old Nicole Brown, who failed to disclose income when she was receiving government assistance in her early 20s, resulting in an overpayment of assistance. Brown has worked as a paraprofessional with Milwaukee Public Schools since 2009.

Wallace Klusken pushed over a parked motorcycle 27 years ago and lied to a judge about his knowledge of the incident. Klusken, who lives in Watertown, has been a member of the U.S. Navy for 21 years.

Chad Welch was a Wisconsin high school principal in 2008 when he used school funds for personal expenses. Welch has since made efforts to address the mental health issues that led to his offense and has obtained his master of divinity degree. He lives in Green Bay and hopes to become an ordained Lutheran pastor.

Alan Louis was struggling with substance use disorder when he sold cocaine to an undercover officer more than 30 years ago. Louis is now active in the La Crosse community and operates two jewelry stores with his wife.

Earma Jordan was found in possession of cocaine when she was 18. The Milwaukee resident now works as a caregiver and hopes to continue her education.

Others to receive pardons include: Kelly Adams-Fant, of Sussex; Matthew Barth, of Encinitas, California; Gerald Brown, of Oak Creek; Michael Caban, of New Berlin; Damion Campbell, of Mukwonago; Trevor Colby, of Poynette; Jeremy DesJarlais, of Pulaski; Eddie Hayes, of Milwaukee; Jenny Jordahl, of Eau Claire; Richard Kaminski, of Renton, Washington; Matthew Krol, of De Pere; Shanique Marizette, of Milwaukee; Bert Moede Jr., of Bowler; Scott Mullikin, of Sun Prairie; Benjamin Olivier, of Waukesha; Kenneth Phillips, of Mulberry, Tennessee; Shawn Pitsch, of Neenah; Therese Randall, of Milwaukee; Ben Rauls, of Fond du Lac; Samuel Ross, of Milwaukee; Cleo Russell, of Sheboygan Falls; Tyrone Scott, of Milwaukee; Nikolas Simonson, of Seattle; Nicholas Svetlauskas, of Indianapolis; Jerry Watkins Jr., of Milwaukee; Steven Watson, of Lancaster; Shaquita White, of Killee, Texas; and Brad Zoellick, of Watertown.

The Pardon Advisory Board, which makes pardon recommendations to Evers, will meet again online on Dec. 11.

Under an executive order issued by Evers, individuals are only eligible for a pardon if they completed their sentences at least five years ago and have not committed new crimes. Those required to register as a sex offender are not eligible.

