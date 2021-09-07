Gov. Tony Evers grants 71 pardons over summer, speeds up application process

With an additional 71 pardons granted over the summer and new rules that will speed up and expand the application process, Gov. Tony Evers is on track to pardon more people in his first term than any governor in recent history.

Evers signed an executive order Tuesday that expedites the pardon process by allowing those who have committed non-violent offenses a long time ago to have their applications sent directly to the governor without needing a hearing with the Pardon Advisory Board. The board chair will determine which applications can be sent straight to Evers' desk.

The change will "streamline" the pardon process, Evers said, and pave the way for him to grant clemency to even more applicants. So far, he has issued a total of 263 pardons — likely a record-breaking sum for a governor's first two years and eight months in office.

A spokesperson for Evers' office said he will likely pardon more people than any governor since the '70s. Former Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle granted more than 300 pardons during his eight years in office, and former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson issued 238 pardons.

Previous Gov. Scott Walker did not issue any pardons during his eight years in office. Evers changed that course in October 2019, issuing the first four pardons in nine years.