Gov. Tony Evers grants 18 more pardons

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued 18 pardons — the first pardons since the start of the pandemic and the largest group of individuals granted clemency so far.

The Pardon Advisory Board met via Zoom video conference June 23, and heard from 26 individuals seeking forgiveness for past crimes in which their sentences have been completed. The board made recommendations to Evers, who then made the final decision on who to pardon.

A pardon doesn’t clear a conviction from someone’s record, but it is an official grant of forgiveness that restores certain rights, such as the ability to own a gun, serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses or positions.

Previous Gov. Scott Walker did not issue any pardons during his eight years in office. Evers changed that course in October, issuing four pardons, followed by eight in November, 10 on Jan. 13 and seven on Feb. 19.

The 18 individuals granted pardons this week brings the total number of recipients up to 47.

“A pardon won’t fix the challenges facing our criminal justice system, but it can have a tremendous impact on a person’s life,” Evers said in a Thursday statement. “Each of these people earned a pardon by serving their sentence and making positive contributions to society.”