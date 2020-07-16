Gov. Tony Evers grants 18 more pardons

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued 18 pardons — the first pardons since the start of the pandemic and the largest group of individuals granted clemency so far.
The Pardon Advisory Board met via Zoom video conference June 23, and heard from 26 individuals seeking forgiveness for past crimes in which their sentences have been completed. The board made recommendations to Evers, who then made the final decision on who to pardon.
A pardon doesn’t clear a conviction from someone’s record, but it is an official grant of forgiveness that restores certain rights, such as the ability to own a gun, serve on a jury, hold public office and hold certain professional licenses or positions.
Previous Gov. Scott Walker did not issue any pardons during his eight years in office. Evers changed that course in October, issuing four pardons, followed by eight in November, 10 on Jan. 13 and seven on Feb. 19.
The 18 individuals granted pardons this week brings the total number of recipients up to 47.
“A pardon won’t fix the challenges facing our criminal justice system, but it can have a tremendous impact on a person’s life,” Evers said in a Thursday statement. “Each of these people earned a pardon by serving their sentence and making positive contributions to society.”
Most of this week's recipients were convicted of drug-related crimes or financial crimes, such as writing bad checks. Other charges included shoplifting, burglary, fleeing an officer and escape. All of the crimes were committed between 14 and 44 years ago.
One of the individuals, Steven Johnson, 58, was responsible for the death of another. When Johnson was 23, he caused a tragic car accident that killed his best friend. Johnson has earned the forgiveness of the victim's mother and was a pallbearer at the funeral.
Johnson, who lives in Marshfield, asked for the pardon because he has a terminal brain tumor, and hoped to be granted clemency before dying.
Individuals are only eligible for a pardon if they completed their sentences 5 years ago or more and have not committed new crimes, under an executive order issued by Evers. Those who are required to register as a sex offenders are not eligible.
Others who were pardoned Tuesday are: James Hernon, Taranda Westmoreland, Barry Plotnick, Loretta Childs, Matthew Raasch, Elandis Peete, Shelesia Parham, Kerry Brunner, Keith Butler, Markeese Walker, Andrew Ophoven, Michael Andersen, Yusef Moore, Terry Howell-Dixon, LaFondra Thomas, Sonny Valeriano and Richard Baker.
