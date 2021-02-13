Gov. Tony Evers gets vaccinated for COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evers joins 15 other governors across the country — including the governors of Ohio, Kansas and Colorado — who have received the vaccine so far, based on an Associated Press tally. Vaccinations have typically been given to governors who qualify based on age, as Evers did. There have been exceptions like Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, 46, who said he wanted to take the vaccine publicly to demonstrate his “confidence in its safety and efficacy.”

Other younger governors, including 46-year-old New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, have said they will wait until it’s their turn.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who is 73, could have been vaccinated based on his age but had to hold off because he had COVID-19 in December. He has said he is following federal guidance to wait at least 90 days before getting the shot.

The governors of Nevada, Oklahoma and South Carolina all tested positive for COVID-19 and have yet to be vaccinated.

Wisconsin ranked eighth nationally in the percentage of its population that has been vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Friday. Wisconsin had vaccinated 11.4% of its population, which was ahead of the national average of 10.8%.