Gov. Tony Evers: Full budget veto 'on the table'

Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he is considering vetoing the entire state budget after Republicans voted to authorize less than a tenth of the K-12 education funding he requested, a move that put $1.5 billion in federal education funds at risk.

Also, at his administration’s third annual raising of the gay pride flag at the state Capitol, Evers signed a host of pro-LGBTQ executive orders and signaled he would veto a pair of Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender girls from K-12 and college girls’ sports.

Evers said he’s keeping a full veto of the GOP-authored state budget on the table if Republicans don’t provide enough funding to qualify for the federal education money.

The $128 million in K-12 funding Republicans have allocated in their budget proposal isn’t enough to qualify for the full $1.5 billion in education funds in the latest stimulus package. In order to qualify, the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates the state would need to increase the funding from the current budget by at least $387 million over the next two years.

“That’s too early to tell, but that is always an option,” Evers said. “That is on the table.”