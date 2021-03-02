Gov. Tony Evers floats earlier start date, other measures to help students catch up

Gov. Tony Evers suggested the state could temporarily waive Wisconsin’s Sept. 1 school year start date as part of potentially broader efforts to help kids catch up after facing a challenging academic landscape amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said he hoped districts would offer “very robust summer school sessions” as officials face what he described as “real obligations” to pupils who may have fallen behind over the last year.

“There’s no question that there is a learning loss, and I’m not blaming anybody for this,” the Democratic governor said at a virtual WisPolitics.com luncheon Tuesday. “This is a pandemic … and so it’s just one of the byproducts of that and we have to face it and make sure that our kids get caught up.”