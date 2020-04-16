Gov. Tony Evers’ extenstion of ‘safer at home’ order through May eases some restrictions

Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, echoed Parisi and said that “the pain that we’re all feeling is for the greater good.”

Brandon also called for more transparency from elected leaders on how the “safer at home” decisions are being made.

“You can’t just turn an economy back on,” Brandon said. “You can turn an economy off in one fell swoop and we did it. You can’t turn it back on the same way.”

He said local businesses need to plan for how to eventually operate in a post-pandemic society, especially in one before a vaccine has been developed. Brandon said the lack of a “roadmap” to when the economy will be reopened will result in an unnecessary delay.

“It is naive to think that if you just decide at the end of May that it’s time to go back to work that it’s miraculously just going to happen,” Brandon said.