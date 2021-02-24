 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers extends deadline for Dane County Sheriff applications
DANE COUNTY | LAW ENFORCEMENT

Gov. Tony Evers extends deadline for Dane County Sheriff applications

Mahoney

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney announced his retirement in January. Gov. Tony Evers needs to appoint someone to the position. 

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday extended the application deadline for Dane County sheriff, a position that will become vacant in May after Sheriff Dave Mahoney retires.

The original deadline was 5 p.m. last Thursday. It has now been extended until 5 p.m. March 12, Evers’ office said.

The governor’s office declined to comment on why the deadline was extended and how many people had applied so far during the application period.

Mahoney, who has served as Dane County sheriff for the past 14 years, announced his retirement Jan. 18. Since Mahoney is stepping down May 8, about a year and a half before the end of his four-year term, Evers needs to appoint his replacement, who will serve until Jan. 2, 2023.

The next election for sheriff will be Nov. 8, 2022. Whoever is elected will be sworn in in January 2023.

Mahoney, 61, decided to retire because of a new job opportunity as director of strategy and support at American Family Insurance, where he will focus on physical security, risk assessment and incident management. He has had a 41-year career in law enforcement.

Mahoney has offered his help to Evers in the search for his interim replacement.

