Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he would consider a potential tax cut the top Republican state senator is eyeing, though he added "something's giving me pause" with the idea.
He also charged in a WisPolitics.com luncheon in Madison Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is using "questionable rhetoric" stemming from his bid for Congress in discussing the potential plan.
Fitzgerald said on the Sunday program "UpFront" that he'd like to see the Legislature pass a cut before lawmakers adjourn this coming spring.
The Juneau Republican, who has launched a bid for the strongly GOP 5th Congressional District in the Milwaukee area, didn't share specifics about the scope of the cut, but said he expects revenue estimates will be high enough to cover it.
“I think it will put families in a much better position in Wisconsin," he said.
But Evers Tuesday said that although he'd take a look at it, he questioned the use of "one-time" revenue increases to fund it rather than directing it toward the state's rainy day fund.
"That’s not the way money works," he said.
A Fitzgerald spokesman previously said work around the plan "is still in the early stages" and that the senator has yet to speak with his caucus and the Assembly "but it should be no surprise that he wants to keep looking at ways we can reduce the tax burden further."
A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Monday the Rochester Republican "is open to additional tax cuts but will have to discuss the idea with the Assembly Republican caucus."
If such an effort would move forward, he says it would use new revenues, not the rainy day fund, and wouldn’t necessarily be specific to the income tax," spokeswoman Kit Beyer wrote in an email.
The two-year state budget plan, signed by Evers in July, includes a Republican-backed middle-income tax cut that's similar to one he vetoed earlier in the year and totals more than $300 million over the biennium.
Also during the luncheon, Evers again addressed the idea of a mandatory gun buyback program for assault-style weapons, similar to what Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is advocating for.
He last week said the program is something he'd consider, drawing ire from Republican leaders, who said it's "unacceptable" and evidence of "just how radical Democrats have become."
But Tuesday, Evers stressed he won't introduce a gun buyback bill and no one else would either. He added that he considers "any piece of legislation that comes across my desk" but that doesn't mean he signs everything -- and in the case of a buyback program, it "absolutely" wouldn't reach him in the first place.
After the event, Evers also declined to weigh in on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, saying he's "focused on Wisconsin."
Some Democrats joined in the calls for impeachment in the wake of news surrounding Trump's July call with the Ukrainian president where he allegedly pushed for an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.
News reports Tuesday showed Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump.
But Evers said he hoped to see "some resolution soon" on the topic.
"Clearly, I follow it in the news but that's for the people that are in Washington, D.C. and their constituents here in Wisconsin to figure out," he said.