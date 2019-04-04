A review Thursday of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed Department of Natural Resources budget may provide opportunities for Republicans who dominate the Legislature to say whether they view pollution with greater urgency than they have for the last eight years.
Some conservationists and GOP lawmakers have said that heightened public concerns about contaminated drinking water around the state could drive the majority to accept some of Evers budget proposals.
The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee was questioning Evers administration officials about several sections of the proposed budget including a spending plan for the DNR.
Evers budget includes proposals to:
• Increase pollution controls on large animal feedlots.
• Allocate $150,000 to create a strategy for finding out where water has been contaminated by a group of highly toxic synthetic chemicals commonly known by the acronym PFAS, and $50,000 to survey emergency responders who may have used PFAS-based firefighting foam.
• Restore a research bureau with five scientists, including two who would investigate PFAS.
• Extend the life of a land-acquisition program.
• Resume taxpayer funding of state parks.
• Initiate automatic renewals of hunting and fishing licenses.
• Allow condemnation of land for use as state recreational trails and
• Boost several programs aimed at protecting drinking water, lakes and streams from contamination.
Evers has declared 2019 the “Year of Clean Drinking Water” and proposed $70 million in spending to protect water resources.
Evers took office in January after nearly a decade of environmental rollbacks under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
One proposal the influential agriculture lobby hasn't weighed in on publicly is a plan to increase fees on large animal feedlots and boost DNR staff assigned to enforce pollution regulations at the sites.
Under a 2009 law, each of the state’s 305 CAFOs, or concentrated animal feeding operations, pays a $345 annual permit fee. The DNR keeps $95 while the rest goes into the state’s general fund.
A Republican lawmaker has said he wants the DNR to keep all of the money to aid the department's role in protecting water quality from millions of gallons of manure.
“It’s a very basic part of our water pollution strategy to have people designing permits, inspecting the facilities, and then ultimately referring them to enforcement if they are not complying,” said Sen. Rob Cowles of Green Bay.
Decades of DNR staff cuts left the department with far too few employees to keep track of the feedlots, according to a 2016 report by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.
The number of CAFOs has grown rapidly. There were just 146 in 2005.
DNR record-keeping had become so spotty that auditors couldn't tell how often pollution violations led to enforcement action. The department had lower than a 50 percent success rate at meeting its goal of inspecting each CAFO twice every five years. Under the law, CAFO operators dispose of thousands of tons of manure on fields and are expected to tell the DNR if they do it in ways that threaten water.
In response to the audit, the DNR said it needed to add enough field staff so that each employee had responsibility for no more than 20 CAFOs. Two years ago, Walker and the Legislature approved a plan to shift four DNR workers from other areas into the CAFO department.
That increased the number of front-line field workers to 14. The DNR has also added coordinators who work to make enforcement consistent statewide, and specialists who make field staff more efficient by handling water protection evaluations of CAFO plans for disposing of manure on farm fields, said Brian Weigel, deputy director in the DNR watershed bureau’s runoff management program.
Evers’ proposal to add the equivalent of five more employees — including two frontline workers — would bring the number of CAFOs handled by each field worker just below 20 while also bolstering support services, Weigel said. The DNR estimates an additional 15 new CAFOs will be added annually.
The current annual revenue of $105,225 would increase to $425,000.
Conservationists say either amount would be movement in the right direction, but it’s far from clear that even Evers proposal would be enough to protect state waters. But they favored shifting the cost of regulating CAFOs from taxpayers to the industry.