Gov. Tony Evers, Democrats, propose referendum asking voters if abortion ban should be repealed

Gov. Tony Evers and legislative Democrats on Tuesday proposed adding to the April spring election ballot a non-binding question asking voters if the state's more than 170-year-old near-complete abortion ban should be repealed.

The joint resolution, which is all but certain to be rejected by Republicans, who hold majorities in the Legislature, seeks to amend a resolution Senate Republicans plan to vote on Tuesday that would ask April voters whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits.

Both proposals are for the April 4 spring election, which hosts a high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat held by departing conservative Justice Patience Roggensack that will decide the ideological balance of the state's high court, which currently has a 4-3 conservative majority. The winner is expected to play a decisive role in several upcoming cases, including the legality of Wisconsin's near-complete 1849 abortion ban.

The results of advisory referendums are nonbinding, but both proposals have the potential to drive up voter turnout among each party's base.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, introduced a joint resolution to add to the ballot a referendum asking, "Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

Evers last year vetoed several GOP proposals that would have reduced benefit programs in Wisconsin — proposals that Republicans said would have helped put Wisconsinites back into the workforce as employers statewide deal with labor shortages.

The amendment proposed by Evers and legislative Democrats Tuesday would replace the language in the GOP-authored resolution with a new question asking, “Shall Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law be repealed and the constitutional rights guaranteed under Roe v. Wade be restored?"

Evers' proposal marks the latest effort by Democrats to challenge the state's more than 170-year-old law, which hasn't been enforced since the Roe v. Wade precedent established abortion as a constitutional right nationally. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, catapulting reproductive rights into a major campaign issue in the Nov. 8 election, where Evers defeated GOP challenger Tim Michels.

Republicans in September dismissed Evers' request to let voters propose and repeal state laws like Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban by creating a process whereby voters could collect signatures and file petitions to force votes on state laws or constitutional amendments.

As he did in September, Evers on Tuesday pointed to comments U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, made last year in support of using a referendum to implement changes to the state's abortion ban such as exceptions for rape and incest.

This story will be updated.