Gov. Tony Evers defends rocky COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Evers pointed to states with looser restrictions on vaccinations, where “you see lines of wheelchairs waiting five hours to get a shot and then people having to go home because they didn’t get it.”

“You can take it in a more reasonable way and have things done more methodically and safely,” he said.

Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said the state is making progress, particularly in the number of health care workers qualified to administer the vaccine. Palm said that since early December the number of registered vaccinators has grown from fewer than 50 to more than 1,000

“The good news is that our vaccinator capacity has grown significantly and we continue to increase our capacity as a state,” she said.

But the Journal Sentinel reported that some providers in the state haven’t been told when they’ll get the vaccine to administer to patients and have hit a wall in their attempts to get answers from state officials.

Palm described the vaccine distribution process, saying that the DHS surveys vaccinators to determine their ability to store and administer the drugs in the coming week, then place orders from their allotments with the federal government based on survey results.