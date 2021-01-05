Gov. Tony Evers defends rocky COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Officials Tuesday defended the state’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin is behind most other Midwest states in getting its population vaccinated.
The Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin ranked 10th out of 12 Midwestern states in vaccination rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows that 67,398 vaccine doses have been administered. While the two top-ranked states, North Dakota and South Dakota, had given the first of the two-shot regimen to about 3% of residents, Wisconsin had vaccinated about 1.2%.
As of Tuesday afternoon, officials reported updated figures that 85,609 of 420,200 vaccine doses allocated to the state so far had been administered since the Food and Drug Administration approved the first vaccine three weeks ago, which boosted the percentage in Wisconsin to about 1.5% of the population.
“If you want to compare, fine,” said Gov. Tony Evers during a press call. “Compare away. But I think it’s also really important to think about there are some things that can’t be compared.”
Evers pointed to states with looser restrictions on vaccinations, where “you see lines of wheelchairs waiting five hours to get a shot and then people having to go home because they didn’t get it.”
“You can take it in a more reasonable way and have things done more methodically and safely,” he said.
Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said the state is making progress, particularly in the number of health care workers qualified to administer the vaccine. Palm said that since early December the number of registered vaccinators has grown from fewer than 50 to more than 1,000
“The good news is that our vaccinator capacity has grown significantly and we continue to increase our capacity as a state,” she said.
But the Journal Sentinel reported that some providers in the state haven’t been told when they’ll get the vaccine to administer to patients and have hit a wall in their attempts to get answers from state officials.
Palm described the vaccine distribution process, saying that the DHS surveys vaccinators to determine their ability to store and administer the drugs in the coming week, then place orders from their allotments with the federal government based on survey results.
The state is getting vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, with the Pfizer vaccine, because of its ultra-cold storage requirements, going to regional hubs around the state and the Moderna vaccine getting shipped directly to providers.
So far, 266,675 vaccine doses have been delivered to vaccinators, and 106,900 have been reserved for the federal pharmacy partnership for nursing homes and long-term care patients and staff. A shipment of 35,100 doses for second shots are expected next week.
Palm cited a slowdown over the holiday last week.
“There were fewer vaccine clinics, fewer opportunities for some of our vaccinators to put vaccines in arms,” she said. “Having said that, the holiday season is over and it is now certainly time to ramp up and make sure that we are pushing that vaccine that vaccinators have through the system and into arms as quickly and as safely as possible.”
After a steep decline since November’s surge, COVID-19 cases have crept up since Christmas, from a seven-day average of 1,882 to 2,400, with 3,403 cases reported on Tuesday. The number of deaths had been at low levels for the past several days, but there were 95 reported on Tuesday, the fourth-highest tally over the course of the pandemic. Tuesday’s count likely includes deaths that occurred over the weekend but weren’t immediately reported. The seven-day average is 28.
The rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 has also increased in recent days, from 8% on Christmas day to 11.2% on Tuesday.