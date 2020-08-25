Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency in wake of unrest after Kenosha police shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following two straight days of unrest over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Gov. Tony Evers has issued a state of emergency declaration and directed more National Guard troops to the city in preparation for another night of protest.

The decision on Tuesday came as the Democratic executive urged protesters to gather “peacefully and safely” after a night of fires and looting in Kenosha, just one of the places where activists gathered to denounce Jacob Blake’s shooting in the back by an officer on Sunday.

Evers sought to condemn both the violence against Blake and “the actions of a few” that he warned in an earlier statement could derail “us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability.”

“We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue,” he said. “We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”