Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency in wake of unrest after Kenosha police shooting

Following two straight days of unrest over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Gov. Tony Evers has issued a state of emergency declaration and directed more National Guard troops to the city in preparation for another night of protest.
The decision on Tuesday came as the Democratic executive urged protesters to gather “peacefully and safely” after a night of fires and looting in Kenosha, just one of the places where activists gathered to denounce Jacob Blake’s shooting in the back by an officer on Sunday.
Evers sought to condemn both the violence against Blake and “the actions of a few” that he warned in an earlier statement could derail “us from the work we must do together to demand justice, equity, and accountability.”
“We cannot allow the cycle of systemic racism and injustice to continue,” he said. “We also cannot continue going down this path of damage and destruction.”
It’s unclear whether Guard members may also be deployed to Madison, where protests have also occurred. Some participants Monday night lit dumpsters on fire, broke windows on the Capitol Square and got into tense standoffs with police, who deployed tear gas and pepper spray.
Blake, 29, is paralyzed from the waist down following the shooting, which came as he was getting into a vehicle with his three sons inside, his family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, wrote in a tweet earlier Tuesday. Crump represents the family of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The incident, partially captured on a bystander’s video that appears to show an officer firing multiple shots into Blake’s back, came after Blake tried to break up a verbal fight between two women after 5 p.m., witnesses told the Kenosha News.
Police were called to the scene, and officers reportedly used a Taser on Blake before at least seven gunshots were heard. Video appears to show Blake, with his back turned to two police officers, shot at close range by an officer who grabbed his shirt as he entered a vehicle. A woman can be heard screaming, "Don't you do it," in the background as officers followed Blake to the vehicle with guns drawn.
Evers on Monday called the Republican-led Legislature into special session next week, urging lawmakers to act on bills seeking to bolster transparency in the state’s approach to law enforcement.
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, rejected the call and accused Evers of playing politics.
"We have an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions," the Rochester Republican said. "Instead, the governor is choosing to turn to politics again by dictating liberal policies that will only deepen the divisions in our state."
GOP lawmakers have also been critical of the governor’s response to the unrest. Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, whose districts include Kenosha and Kenosha County, in a Tuesday letter urged Evers to “bring to bear all available and necessary state and federal law enforcement support to stop the physical and psychological damage that is being inflicted upon our community.”
“The city is burning,” they wrote. “Residents are heartbroken, terrified for their lives and livelihoods and city. They are literally begging and crying for help.”
Evers first deployed 125 National Guard members to Kenosha Monday at the request of local officials. That’s being increased to 250 members, and the governor’s announcement Tuesday said it “will continue to adjust to meet local needs.”
