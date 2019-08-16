Gov. Tony Evers said he is "confident" in how Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has responded to questions raised about his claims a year ago of completing a college degree, despite having not done so.
"I've talked to (Barnes) on all sorts of things, including this, and I feel confident that he's been truthful," Evers said during a Friday news conference on another topic, adding that Barnes has provided "responsible responses."
In response to a Wisconsin State Journal candidate questionnaire last year when Barnes was running in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, his campaign stated he had a “BA in Broadcast Journalism—Alabama A&M University.” A BA is a bachelor of arts degree.
Barnes also told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel twice in a November interview that he “finished” college, and the paper reported he had graduated.
However, Barnes in August revealed to Isthmus, a weekly newspaper in Madison, that he had never turned in completed coursework to resolve an incomplete. He called it “a small technical thing.”
Barnes' spokesman said earlier this month the questionnaire response was an error made by a former campaign staffer.
During Friday's appearance, in which Evers and Barnes appeared together to tout renewable energy goals, Barnes clashed with reporters asking the governor if he felt Barnes had been truthful about whether or not he graduated.
Jumping in before the Evers could answer, Barnes said he "absolutely has been" truthful.
Barnes again stated the error was made by a staffer and noted that his name does appear in his class graduation book.
"I have literally clarified everything," Barnes said Friday.
School officials have confirmed that Barnes has not graduated but is working with the university to resolve the incomplete course.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.