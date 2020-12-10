Gov. Tony Evers concerned of GOP's desire for oversight of vaccine deployment, COVID-19 spending

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,034 COVID-19 cases and another 57 deaths Thursday, bringing the totals to more than 426,000 cases and 3,944 deaths since the pandemic began. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 3,770 Thursday, compared with more than 6,500 last month.

However, public health officials have attributed the downward trend in cases to a drop in overall testing since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

"I do think we are a little bit concerned that the decrease in the testing that we have seen coming out of the thanksgiving holiday may be falsely undercounting our number of new daily cases," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said. "I think we certainly could and would expect to see increases in daily cases now that we’ve hit that 14-day incubation period."

With regard to legislation, Evers has proposed a roughly $541 million package, while Vos has laid out a plan that would allow the GOP-led budget committee to spend up to $100 million for virus response measures. LeMahieu said some items in the Assembly package could receive support in the Senate, but also has proposed using some of the state’s existing surplus Medicaid funds to address pandemic needs. Evers has opposed LeMahieu's proposal, as those state funds often go to health care coverage, long-term care and other services.