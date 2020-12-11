 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers concerned about GOP desire for oversight of vaccine deployment, COVID-19 spending
COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers said he’s “concerned” about a GOP proposal to give the Republican-led Legislature oversight of future COVID-19-related spending and the state’s vaccine deployment.

Evers’ comments come as Wisconsin continues to wait on another round of federal coronavirus relief aid, as well as new state legislation — which the Democratic governor has been discussing in recent weeks with Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly.

During a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce webinar Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said they want more legislative control over how the state and federal pandemic funds are spent, as well as how the COVID-19 vaccine is prioritized and deployed.

“Clearly, if you think about over 100 people in the Capitol figuring out who gets the vaccine first or second and so on, that doesn’t even pass the smell test,” Evers said on a media call with reporters Thursday.

The governor also expressed concern that legislative oversight into COVID-19 spending could be cumbersome and time-consuming.

The state Department of Health Services reported 4,034 COVID-19 cases and another 57 deaths Thursday, bringing the totals to more than 426,000 cases and 3,944 deaths since the pandemic began. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 3,770 Thursday, compared with more than 6,500 last month.

However, public health officials have attributed the downward trend in cases to a drop in overall testing since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“I do think we are a little bit concerned that the decrease in the testing that we have seen coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday may be falsely undercounting our number of new daily cases,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said. “I think we certainly could and would expect to see increases in daily cases now that we’ve hit that 14-day incubation period.”

Evers has proposed a roughly $541 million package of bills, while Vos has laid out a plan that would allow the GOP-led budget committee to spend up to $100 million for virus response measures. LeMahieu said some items in the Assembly package could receive support in the Senate, but he also has proposed using some of the state’s existing surplus Medicaid funds to address pandemic needs. Evers opposes LeMahieu’s proposal, as those state funds often go to health care coverage, long-term care and other services.

Both Republican leaders also said future legislation could include WMC-supported liability protections for businesses, schools and local governments to prevent an influx of COVID-related lawsuits.

“We’re in December, we have yet to see this tsunami of litigation,” said Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers’ chief legal counsel. “So I think it’s really problematic when you want to provide protections against litigation, but you don’t want to do anything in terms of mitigating the virus or protecting people.”

Vos has said the Assembly may still convene this month, while LeMahieu said a session in the Senate is unlikely to occur until next year. Evers has urged immediate action from the Legislature and has hinted at calling for a special session on COVID-19, but such sessions have not been successful in previous attempts.

