Gov. Tony Evers' commission produces political maps that would improve Democratic margins but likely retain GOP majorities

Wisconsin Democrats would see their political prospects improve but Republicans would still likely maintain their legislative majorities under draft versions of the next decade's political maps created by Gov. Tony Evers' redistricting commission, which he created to provide an alternative to Republican-authored maps.
Evers' People's Maps Commission during a Thursday meeting presented three versions each of new Assembly, Senate and Congressional maps for lawmakers and judges to consider as the Republican-controlled Legislature fulfills its constitutional duty to present the next decade's political maps for Evers to sign or veto.
GOP lawmakers have enjoyed significant majorities for much of the past decade under the political maps they drew a decade ago with full control of the Legislature and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker at the helm.
In 2020 election, Wisconsin State Journal analysis of unofficial vote totals in Wisconsin legislative races showed that Democratic candidates received 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races, but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and controlled only 12 of 33 seats.
Last year’s voting breakdown wasn’t as stark as in 2018, when Democrats swept all statewide elections and Democratic Assembly candidates secured about 53% of total votes cast, but they only ended up with 36% of the chamber’s seats. In 2016, Republicans garnered 52% of votes cast, yet won 65% of the Assembly seats.
Under the new versions of maps drawn up by Evers' redistricting commission, Republicans would still retain control of the Senate and Assembly, but with smaller margins.
The three versions of Assembly maps would give Republicans a majority of 55, 56, or 58 of 99 members, respectively, if voters cast ballots according to the 2018 governor's race, a razor-thin contest when Evers, a Democrat, defeated Walker with 50.56% of the vote compared to Walker's 49.44%.
If voters in Assembly races cast ballots identical to those in a Democratic landslide (this would be a rare occurrence), such as the 2018 U.S. Senate race where U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, defeated GOP challenger Leah Vukmir, 55% to 45%, Democrats would command 57%, 60%, or 57% of Assembly seats.
Following the 2020 presidential contest, when Democratic President Joe Biden defeated former Republican President Donald Trump with 49.45% of the vote, compared to Trump's 48.82%, Assembly Republicans now control 61 of 99 seats.
The three versions of state Senate maps would give Republicans a majority of 17, 18, or 19 of 33 members, respectively, under a 2018 governor's race scenario.
In a rare Democratic landslide, Democrats would command an Assembly majority of 61%, 64% or 64%, respectively.
Following the 2020 presidential contest, when Democratic President Joe Biden defeated former Republican President Donald Trump with 49.45% of the vote, compared to Trump's 48.82%, Senate Republicans now control 21 of 33 seats.
The three versions of the commission's congressional maps would give Republicans 5, 5 or 4 of 8 U.S. House seats, respectively, under a 2018 governor's race scenario.
In a Democratic landslide scenario, Democrats would control 5, 5 or 4 of U.S. House seats, depending on that map used. Following the 2020 presidential race, Republicans control 5 of 8 seats.
Commission member Anthony Phillips said members drew the maps in a nonpartisan fashion — essentially blind to electoral outcomes — while instead prioritizing respect for community cohesiveness, and avoiding splitting counties and municipalities as best as possible.
"I think these maps have moved the yardstick," Phillips said. "These maps were drawn with a completely nonpartisan philosophy. I think these maps would be healthy for the state of Wisconsin, I think these maps would return some responsiveness to the election, some proportionality, I think these maps would eventually result in politicians that move somewhat more to the middle, and are more responsive to their constituents."
Evers has claimed the commission is nonpartisan and is meant to provide an alternative set of Assembly, Senate and Congressional maps that are free from partisan bias or advantage; and compact and contiguous. The maps are also meant to avoid diluting minority votes; avoid splitting wards and municipalities; retain the core population in each district; maintain traditional communities who share a common identity; and prevent voter disenfranchisement.
The commission excludes lawmakers, lobbyists and party officials from participating.
Republican leaders have hammered the commission, with some calling it unconstitutional. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last year vowed the GOP would reject the maps and go about their own redistricting process. Vos and other Republicans did, however, invite the commission to submit its maps by mid-October for consideration by Republicans, who haven't specified when they plan to pass their own maps.
Evers has said his commission is aimed at providing greater transparency around the redistricting process and avoid how the GOP drew its maps ten years ago.
At that time, the maps were created in a tightly controlled room at the Madison law office of Michael Best & Friedrich, and Democrats were not allowed to take part in the process. Republican lawmakers were required to sign secrecy oaths to view drafts.
Under those maps, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have for the most part enjoyed healthy majorities, even when receiving fewer votes statewide.