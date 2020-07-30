Gov. Tony Evers changes course, issues statewide mask mandate

Under the new order, which expires September 28, everyone age 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public including bars, outdoor restaurants, public transit and outdoor park structures. The order does not apply to people in their private residences. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties, but could result in a $200 fine.

The order provides some exceptions to the face mask mandate, allowing them to be removed when eating or drinking or when communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing, according to the order. In a preamble, the order calls on Wisconsinites not to harass or threaten people who wear a mask while "showing patience and compassion for those who are unable to wear a face covering safely."

The state order also supersedes any less-restrictive local mask order but does allow local entities to enforce more restrictive mask rules.

The Evers' administration's "Safer at Home" order was issued by Evers' health secretary and the state Supreme Court struck it down on procedural grounds, saying the Legislature needed to have a say in any longterm COVID-19 regulations.