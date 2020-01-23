Gov. Tony Evers calls special session for lawmakers to take up his $8.6 million agriculture package

Gov. Tony Evers has called on lawmakers to convene in special session to take up a sweeping series of bills to aid farmers across Wisconsin, a package he first announced in his State of the State speech.
The package of eight bills, which was officially rolled out Thursday and carries a price tag of $8.6 million over the biennium, includes measures to bolster mental health services for farmers, help increase dairy exports, hire agriculture experts to help farmers with business management practices and more.
Evers' special session call for the Legislature begins Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear when or if the full Republican-controlled chambers would meet next week to take up the legislation.
Republican reaction to the plan was mixed Wednesday, with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, saying he's "all ears" and that there's "no doubt" lawmakers would work with Evers to protect and advance agriculture.
But Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was more measured in his response, saying he’d need to review the details but if it amounts to "a bunch more government programs and handouts, we'll have to see if those are something we can support."
Among the bills Evers unveiled Thursday is a measure to create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports within the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which would seek to increase those exports to 20% of the nation's milk supply by 2024.
Others would add five positions to DATCP to help farmers access mental health support and provide one-on-one counseling to farmers and add 20 county-based ag experts to UW-Madison's Division of Extension, who would provide research and technical help to farmers around the state on business and ag practices.
The remaining legislation would give support to farmers looking at diversifying their operations by adding new, dedicated positions in DATCP; require the agency to give preference to certain school districts when awarding grants under the farm to school program; direct DATCP to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants; and form a new grant program to support the addition of a new ag product and more.
The final bill would expand training for value-added agricultural products and create a "farm to fork program" that would connect operations with cafeterias — excluding school districts — with nearby farms to provide locally grown food for meals and snacks.
“We're known as America's Dairyland, but unfortunately, as too many families across our state know firsthand, our state continues to face challenges that we must work quickly to address,” Evers said.
Evers Thursday also signed an executive order forming a commission to promote agriculture, called the Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity. The body is tasked with holding listening sessions around the state and making recommendations to Evers by the end of this year on "a plan to invigorate the agricultural industry and rural businesses and communities."
The final part of Evers' three-pronged plan, as he announced Wednesday, is working with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to put together a new office dedicated to a broader rural economic development strategy.
