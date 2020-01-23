Gov. Tony Evers calls special session for lawmakers to take up his $8.6 million agriculture package

Gov. Tony Evers has called on lawmakers to convene in special session to take up a sweeping series of bills to aid farmers across Wisconsin, a package he first announced in his State of the State speech.

The package of eight bills, which was officially rolled out Thursday and carries a price tag of $8.6 million over the biennium, includes measures to bolster mental health services for farmers, help increase dairy exports, hire agriculture experts to help farmers with business management practices and more.

Evers' special session call for the Legislature begins Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear when or if the full Republican-controlled chambers would meet next week to take up the legislation.

Republican reaction to the plan was mixed Wednesday, with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, saying he's "all ears" and that there's "no doubt" lawmakers would work with Evers to protect and advance agriculture.