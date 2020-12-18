Gov. Tony Evers calls smaller shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week 'unacceptable'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What we all want more than anything is to maximize the number of doses that we have and make sure they get in arms and make sure we don’t waste any of that vaccine," Palm said.

Wisconsin also expects to receive 101,000 doses of a second vaccine by Moderna as early as next week. Moderna’s vaccine, which is expected to get FDA approval for emergency use by the end of the week, does not require ultra-cold storage.

State officials estimate it to take several weeks before the state's roughly 400,000 health care workers and approximately 57,000 nursing home residents are vaccinated. After that, other populations will receive priority, but it may not be until summer before those in the general public can receive a vaccine.

Evers also called on the federal government for clarity on future vaccine allocations. Currently, states are not informed of their next allocation until just days before it ships, which Evers said complicates distribution efforts by the state Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

DHS reported 3,235 cases and another 60 deaths Friday, bringing the total to more than 451,000 cases and 4,315 deaths since the pandemic began.