Gov. Tony Evers calls smaller shipment of COVID-19 vaccines next week 'unacceptable'

Gov. Tony Evers lambasted news that Wisconsin will receive almost 15,000 fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in next week's shipment as "unacceptable."
After receiving 49,725 doses of the vaccine this week, the state was informed Thursday that only 35,100 doses would be allocated for the coming week. In response, Evers and state health officials have called on the federal government to allocate more doses to the state.
"Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” Evers said in a statement. “Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”
In the statement, Evers said Wisconsin has been especially hit by the pandemic due in part to Republican-led challenges that have limited the governor's ability to pass orders limiting business activity or gatherings. Evers had previously asked the federal government to prioritize the state when distributing vaccines, citing the same challenges to mitigation efforts.
As of Wednesday, 1,010 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to health care workers in 45 counties. That’s up from 192 vaccinations on Tuesday.
Speaking with reporters Thursday, DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said the state anticipated a smaller number of doses from Pfizer next week. She added the state's slow rollout of the vaccine is due in part to the the fragile nature of the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures and has a limited lifespan once it is thawed out.
“What we all want more than anything is to maximize the number of doses that we have and make sure they get in arms and make sure we don’t waste any of that vaccine," Palm said.
Wisconsin also expects to receive 101,000 doses of a second vaccine by Moderna as early as next week. Moderna’s vaccine, which is expected to get FDA approval for emergency use by the end of the week, does not require ultra-cold storage.
State officials estimate it to take several weeks before the state's roughly 400,000 health care workers and approximately 57,000 nursing home residents are vaccinated. After that, other populations will receive priority, but it may not be until summer before those in the general public can receive a vaccine.
Evers also called on the federal government for clarity on future vaccine allocations. Currently, states are not informed of their next allocation until just days before it ships, which Evers said complicates distribution efforts by the state Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Emergency Management.
DHS reported 3,235 cases and another 60 deaths Friday, bringing the total to more than 451,000 cases and 4,315 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHS also reports that 17 counties are experiencing "critically high" case activity and statewide hospital bed availability is at 13%. Thirty-six percent of hospitals expect to reach critical staffing shortages within the next week.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before …
In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, handing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a d…
With the nation continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention …
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to d…
Continuing a decade-long trend in Wisconsin due in part to GOP-drawn legislative maps, Democratic candidates on Tuesday secured fewer legislat…
