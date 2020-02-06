Gov. Tony Evers calls on lawmakers to take up $250 million plan to bolster K-12 education

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling on lawmakers to use $250 million in newly projected surplus dollars to bolster K-12 funding through school-based mental health services and special education aid in districts across the state.
The former state schools superintendent, who signed an executive order Thursday ordering a legislative special session to act on the sweeping plan, also aims to restore the state's commitment to fund two-thirds of what's required to educate students and direct $130 million of the funds for property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula.
The push comes after recent revenue projections show Wisconsin is expected to see $452 million more in its general fund to end the biennium than previously anticipated, opening up a discussion about how the state should spend the extra money.
Republicans have advocated for spending some of the funding on tax relief. But Evers in a state Capitol news conference Thursday said his proposal would both lower property taxes and "invest in our kids," adding: "We can do both."
"We need to help around the issue of rising property taxes. We get that," he said. "Investing in our schools will do that."
Democratic leaders Sen. Jennifer Shilling and Rep. Gordon Hintz applauded the effort in a statement, saying the investment would give kids better opportunities and give a boost to Wisconsin's education system.
"We need to ensure we are retaining quality teachers, investing in modern facilities and meeting high education standards to give students the best chance at getting ahead," Shilling, D-La Crosse, said. "We need to put our money where our mouth is if we want to re-establish Wisconsin’s reputation as a leader in K-12 education.”
But GOP legislative leaders were skeptical of the idea, with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald taking to Twitter to knock the proposal as one driven by teachers' unions that are "calling all the shots in the East Wing."
Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a tweet alleged Democrats are "fixated on growing the size of government, which they know we won’t do."
Republicans have not yet released their own plan about how to use the surplus. Fitzgerald and Vos on Wednesday said they're considering using the projected dollars to fund an income and property tax cut or pay down existing debt.
The two told reporters Wednesday they are "in general" in agreement on a potential property tax cut, though no plans or figures have been finalized or released.
Vos, who said he also wanted the money to go to a "bigger, bolder plan" to help the state's struggling agricultural industry than the $8.6 million package Evers released, pledged Republicans won't "spend a huge amount of the surplus."
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has been in support of advancing a property tax cut proposal after homeowners saw a bump in their bills — potentially the largest property tax increase in a decade, according to a nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum report.
In a December news conference, he floated the idea of raising aid to the state's technical colleges to offset the bill increases. But Fitzgerald this week said he's not seeing much support from his caucus for using that method to buy down property taxes.
"With the amount of revenue that's available, you can do more than I ever anticipated," he said Wednesday.
The state's projected revenue increase is largely driven by an $818 million increase in taxes through mid-2021 — a figure that's bolstered by strong corporate tax collections, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found.
Overall, the state is expected to end the fiscal year with a general fund balance of $620 million.
Evers' latest executive order directs lawmakers to convene on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in special session, a call the full Legislature can choose to disregard, though legislators are still required to gavel in at that time. In the past after gaveling in, lawmakers would later reconvene to take up the special session bills.
Under the legislation, Evers would direct $19 million in mental health services, $10.1 million in sparsity aid payments and $79.1 million in state dollars to increase the reimbursement rates for special education costs from 30% to 34%.
Evers in his budget wanted to raise the reimbursement rate by $606 million to 60% by the end of the biennium, but Republicans settled on pumping $97 million into the effort.
The governor is again aiming to have the state cover two-thirds of public school funding costs, something he also pushed for in his budget.
But the final document, including his partial budget vetoes, contained an overall $570 million K-12 funding increase over the biennium, falling short of the level he wanted.
Currently, the state is covering 65.3% of the costs, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, a level that will increase to 65.5% next school year.
