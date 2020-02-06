Gov. Tony Evers calls on lawmakers to take up $250 million plan to bolster K-12 education

"We need to help around the issue of rising property taxes. We get that," he said. "Investing in our schools will do that."

Democratic leaders Sen. Jennifer Shilling and Rep. Gordon Hintz applauded the effort in a statement, saying the investment would give kids better opportunities and give a boost to Wisconsin's education system.

"We need to ensure we are retaining quality teachers, investing in modern facilities and meeting high education standards to give students the best chance at getting ahead," Shilling, D-La Crosse, said. "We need to put our money where our mouth is if we want to re-establish Wisconsin’s reputation as a leader in K-12 education.”

But GOP legislative leaders were skeptical of the idea, with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald taking to Twitter to knock the proposal as one driven by teachers' unions that are "calling all the shots in the East Wing."

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a tweet alleged Democrats are "fixated on growing the size of government, which they know we won’t do."