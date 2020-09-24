Gov. Tony Evers calls on GOP lawmakers to lead by example and comply with state mask order

"Senators should be able to decide what they do in their own offices," Fitzgerald said in July.

Hospitalizations climbing

With COVID-19-related hospitalizations surpassing 500 statewide this week, Department of Health Services officials stressed the need for better compliance with the mask order as flu season nears.

"I think it is exactly one of the things that make this a critical moment in our response and why we need to together make choices that will help reduce the spread of this disease," DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.

As of Thursday, more than 106,000 Wisconsinites had tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,265 people had died as a result of the respiratory disease, according to DHS. The seven-day average of newly reported cases reached 1,939 on Thursday. The seven-day average was at 665 daily cases one month ago.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported treating 509 patients who have tested positive, marking an increase of 35 from Tuesday and the most since the pandemic began. The previous record of 446 hospitalizations was set in early April.