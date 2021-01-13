Gov. Tony Evers calls for special session to modernize state unemployment system

Evers said full modernization of the state's decades-old unemployment system would cost roughly $90 million over 10 years.

“We know that replacing this system will take years — that’s why it should’ve been done sooner, but it’s also why we now have not another moment to waste," Evers said during his State of the State address. "No politics, no posturing, send me the bill and let’s just get it done.”

Part of Evers' proposal would spend $481,700 on a request for proposal process to hire consultants and choose a vendor to implement a modernization strategy.

Evers' proposal also would include a provision that prioritizes the use of any federal dollars appropriated toward unemployment modernization and allow for the potential clawback of state dollars, should federal funds become available. Another provision would mandate electronic communications and transactions between DWD and employers and claimants, with exceptions.

It remains to be seen how Republican leaders plan to respond to Evers' latest call for a special session. The offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.