Gov. Tony Evers calls for justice overhaul, Act 10 rollbacks, state exchange in budget

Education

Given Evers' standing as a former state schools superintendent and lifelong educator, all eyes were on his plan for both K-12 and higher education.

Coming off of a budget cycle in which Evers wanted an extra $1.4 billion in funding for K-12, with nearly half of that going toward an increase in special education, the governor this time around has proposed spending $1.55 billion more over the next two years.

Evers' budget would again look to halt the growth of the state's four private choice programs beginning in 2022, while funneling $709 million into special education funding, upping the reimbursement rate from just below 30% to 50% in the second year of the budget.

An extra $612 million over the next two years would go toward a general aid increase, funneled through the state's equalization aid formula, in an effort to help school districts with lower property wealth avoid going to referendum to raise their own property taxes to fund certain services.

