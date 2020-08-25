Gov. Tony Evers calls for action on police-reform bills following Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

“This is familiar violence to too many of us, especially those of us who are on the receiving end,” said Barnes, who is Black.

Evers signed an executive order on Monday calling for the special session to be held at noon on Aug. 31.

Vos wants task force

Less than an hour before Evers and Barnes spoke, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced a task force focusing on racial disparities, educational opportunities, public safety, and police policies and standards.

“We have an opportunity to bring people together to find solutions,” Vos said in a statement released after Evers called for the special session. “Instead, the governor is choosing to turn to politics again by dictating liberal policies that will only deepen the divisions in our state.”

Some Democrats were quick to criticize Vos’ comments, including Rep. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee, who pointed out that Republicans have had two months to act on the package of police-reform bills.

“The time for task forces on racial disparities has long passed,” Riemer said in a tweet. “It’s time for actual action.”

The legislation