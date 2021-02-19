Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal delivers for the homeless

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the governor is proposing a series of initiatives intended to provide additional support for affordable housing availability and housing stability.

“The ultimate solution to homelessness is homes," Volk said. "Affordable housing is a necessary tool to end homelessness in Wisconsin”

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who has become a champion on addressing homelessness among Republicans in the Legislature, applauded Evers' proposals.

"As someone who has fought for our homeless population for years, I'm encouraged to see Gov. Evers has followed our lead and included critical funding to address homelessness in his budget," Steineke said. "Working to ensure everyone in Wisconsin has a place to call home shouldn’t be a partisan issue. I’m glad to see the governor agrees."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, could not be reached.