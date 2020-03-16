Gov. Tony Evers bans gatherings of 50 or more people, adds restrictions to bars, restaurants

Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials are banning gatherings of more than 50 people in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19 across Wisconsin.

The ban, which mirrors guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is effective beginning at 12 a.m. Tuesday and would not apply to “critical infrastructure” including grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, hospitals and airports.

“What we’re doing right now is making sure the virus is not spread as quickly as it could and to minimize and mitigate those things happening,” Evers said Monday.

Still, Evers announced that the state would allow bars and restaurants to remain open as long as they have fewer than 50 people inside or operate at 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Those establishments would also need to follow guidelines on social distancing, which include keeping at least 6 feet between tables, booths, bar stools and ordering counters. The new language would largely be enforced by local law enforcement officials, and violators could face prison time or fines.