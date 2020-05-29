Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul lament death of George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday became the latest Wisconsin officials to lament the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down while in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd, 46, died after a police officer kept his knee on his neck for several minutes while Floyd cried out he couldn't breathe. The actions by Minneapolis police and the echoes of police killings of black Americans nationwide have prompted riots and protesting in that city and across the nation.

Minnesota authorities Friday afternoon announced that Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd, has been arrested.

"Earlier this week, another Black life was extinguished before our eyes," Evers said in a statement. "His name was George Floyd. He was 46. His life matters and his family deserves justice."

Evers said "there was no empathy or humanity" in Floyd's death, and that it was not an anomaly, listing off the death of Eric Garner, a black man who died while in New York City Police custody, and the deaths of black Wisconsinites — Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy and Sylville Smith — who also died while in police custody.

Kaul decried the death of Floyd as "torture and murder."