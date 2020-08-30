Gov. Tony Evers asks Trump to "reconsider" planned trip to Kenosha on Tuesday

Trump has maintained a focus on support for law enforcement during the last several months of civil unrest and demonstrations following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota police custody and the police shooting of Blake. The president has pointed to Democratic mayors and governors as the cause for ongoing protests, which have at times turned violent.

During an interview on Sunday with CNN's Dana Bash, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said a "surge" in manpower is the only way to quell what has become a week of civil unrest and violence in Kenosha.

“The way you stop the violence, the way you stop the rioting, is you surge manpower and resources, citizen soldiers, National Guard, and you overwhelm the number of rioters so they can't riot," Johnson said during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

While Johnson said he supports the right to peacefully protest, he added that protests like those ongoing in Kenosha can "become a siege."

Johnson also sidestepped questions on whether Trump has fanned the flames of violence or encouraged vigilantism against protesters with his remarks about communities such as Kenosha and Portland. Along with other Republicans in Wisconsin, Johnson placed the blame for ongoing protests at the feet of Evers.