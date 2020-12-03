 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers asks federal government to prioritize Wisconsin with COVID-19 vaccine deployment
Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday asked the federal government to prioritize Wisconsin's health care workers and at-risk residents when a COVID-19 vaccine is deployed — citing surging cases and a lack of action from the GOP-led state Legislature.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Evers said Wisconsin "uniquely faces substantial barriers to implementing statewide mitigation strategies." He noted that several mitigation efforts have faced legal challenges, including Evers' stay-at-home order, which was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May.

"Given this and the outsized impact COVID-19 is having on our state, it is critical that Wisconsin be prioritized for vaccine allocation in quantities sufficient to vaccinate our healthcare workforce and with additional doses to be able to distribute to high-risk populations," Evers said in the letter.

The state Department of Health Services reported 60 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 3,562 since the pandemic began. The numbers reflect when the deaths are reported and may include fatalities over several previous days or weeks. The state has reported nearly 400,000 infections.

If the state receives vaccine allocations yet this year, DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said the state is prepared to deploy a "hub and spoke" model that would focus on those working in health care, where significant staffing shortages have become an issue in most counties.

"We’re certainly gearing up and are ready for that initial allocation, but we do anticipate that it will be obviously far less than what is necessary to vaccinate all of our frontline health care providers," Palm said.

Evers said efforts to reach an agreement with GOP lawmakers on coronavirus-related measures will continue, despite Senate Republicans indicated they do not intend to meet before the end of the year. Assembly Republicans unveiled 50 initiatives earlier this week, which include measures that would require schools to offer in-person instruction by the end of January and require most state employees to return to their place of work by the same deadline.

"We’re hopeful to find common ground on a number of them, there are some that are poison pills and there are some that we need more information on," Evers said. "Hopefully we can find some bipartisan solutions, but at the end of the game, it’s important that the Senate step up and be part of the conversation."

The Democratic governor also said he will consider calling a special session on pandemic legislation, but acknowledged previous efforts to force lawmakers to convene have not resulted in serious debate or action.

Evers also rejected a proposal from incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to use some of the state's surplus medical assistance funds to address pandemic needs.

"That’s not acceptable. That money is set aside for some of our most vulnerable people," Evers said. "That is not a tradeoff I am willing to make."

Business aid

Also on Thursday, Evers announced the allocation of additional federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act funds for restaurants and small businesses, as well as grants for live venues and hospitality businesses.

Evers, along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., announced the availability of $45 million in funds for restaurants and other small businesses, bringing the state's total allocation of federal funds to the industry to more than $220 million since the pandemic began.

The state's dining industry has been one of the hardest hit since the pandemic began, with many limiting indoor seating and expanding delivery and curbside pick-up options.

"We greatly appreciate the changes they've made to prioritize the health and safety of our communities, but now with winter coming, we are glad to provide this support at a critical time," Evers said.

The state Department of Revenue estimates restaurants will account for about 95% of the roughly 2,000 businesses to receive funds. Eligible businesses will be able to receive up to $20,000 by the end of the year. Businesses do not have to apply for the grant funds, but rather will be identified and contacted by the DOR based on tax records. The state will target businesses with annual revenues of more than $1 million and less than $7 million.

In addition, Evers awarded $15 million in pandemic assistance for 96 live music venues and more than $18 million in grants for 663 businesses in the state's lodging industry.

Any remaining CARES act funds are set to expire at the end of December. As of Nov. 6, the state had spent, obligated or committed more than $1.9 billion of the roughly $2 billion in federal funds allocated to the state earlier this year. At the time, the state had about $22 million remaining to apply to emerging needs.

