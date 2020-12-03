Gov. Tony Evers asks federal government to prioritize Wisconsin with COVID-19 vaccine deployment

"We’re certainly gearing up and are ready for that initial allocation, but we do anticipate that it will be obviously far less than what is necessary to vaccinate all of our frontline health care providers," Palm said.

Evers said efforts to reach an agreement with GOP lawmakers on coronavirus-related measures will continue, despite Senate Republicans indicated they do not intend to meet before the end of the year. Assembly Republicans unveiled 50 initiatives earlier this week, which include measures that would require schools to offer in-person instruction by the end of January and require most state employees to return to their place of work by the same deadline.

"We’re hopeful to find common ground on a number of them, there are some that are poison pills and there are some that we need more information on," Evers said. "Hopefully we can find some bipartisan solutions, but at the end of the game, it’s important that the Senate step up and be part of the conversation."

The Democratic governor also said he will consider calling a special session on pandemic legislation, but acknowledged previous efforts to force lawmakers to convene have not resulted in serious debate or action.

