Gov. Tony Evers appoints two more judges to the Dane County bench

Gov. Tony Evers has filled two more slots on the Dane County Circuit Court, appointing a current agency deputy secretary and an assistant U.S. attorney to the bench.
The incoming judges, who Evers announced Tuesday afternoon, are Department of Safety and Professional Services No. 2 Nia Trammell and Western District of Wisconsin assistant U.S. attorney David Conway.
The appointments this week came after Evers earlier this summer filled three other posts on the circuit court, appointing state Rep. Chris Taylor to succeed Judge Jill Karofsky following her election as state Supreme Court justice.
He also selected former Dane County Court Commissioner Mario White and Jacob Frost, most recently a partner at Boardman & Clark LLP in Madison, who took over for former judges William Hanrahan and Richard Niess, respectively.
Both Trammell and Conway were finalists for those three openings, the Cap Times previously reported.
Trammell, who has served in her role at DSPS since the beginning of the Evers administration in January 2019, replaces Judge Shelly Gaylord on Branch 6. Her resignation is effective Aug. 31, according to a July press release from Evers seeking applicants for the job.
She'll be the first Black woman in Wisconsin to serve as a judge outside of Milwaukee County, according to Evers' announcement, and the sixth Black woman to serve as a judge in state history.
“I am keenly aware of the important role that the court plays in our community and the difference that judges can make in administering justice," she said in a statement. "I look forward to the awesome responsibility of positively contributing to the judiciary.”
Meanwhile, Conway, who has served in his role since June 2015 and last year was named the office’s Civil Division chief, replaces Judge Peter Anderson on Branch 17. His resignation is effective Aug. 4, according to a July press release from Evers seeking applicants for the job.
“Now more than ever Dane County judges must be ready to listen to and learn from the community," Conway said in a statement. "That will be my priority. I am committed to being the type of fair and considerate judge in front of whom I would want to appear or practice.”
Both Conway's and Trammell's terms end July 31, 2021.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.