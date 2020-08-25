Gov. Tony Evers appoints two more judges to the Dane County bench

Trammell, who has served in her role at DSPS since the beginning of the Evers administration in January 2019, replaces Judge Shelly Gaylord on Branch 6. Her resignation is effective Aug. 31, according to a July press release from Evers seeking applicants for the job.

She'll be the first Black woman in Wisconsin to serve as a judge outside of Milwaukee County, according to Evers' announcement, and the sixth Black woman to serve as a judge in state history.

“I am keenly aware of the important role that the court plays in our community and the difference that judges can make in administering justice," she said in a statement. "I look forward to the awesome responsibility of positively contributing to the judiciary.”

Meanwhile, Conway, who has served in his role since June 2015 and last year was named the office’s Civil Division chief, replaces Judge Peter Anderson on Branch 17. His resignation is effective Aug. 4, according to a July press release from Evers seeking applicants for the job.

“Now more than ever Dane County judges must be ready to listen to and learn from the community," Conway said in a statement. "That will be my priority. I am committed to being the type of fair and considerate judge in front of whom I would want to appear or practice.”

Both Conway's and Trammell's terms end July 31, 2021.