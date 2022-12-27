Gov. Tony Evers appoints Sheboygan County official Adam Payne as next DNR secretary

A longtime Sheboygan County administrator and former conservation nonprofit executive will serve as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' next secretary, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

Adam Payne will assume his position on Jan. 3, Evers said. Payne will replace Preston Cole, who retired last month after 35 years in public service.

"He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County," Evers said in a statement about Payne. "I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”

Payne was the executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association before becoming a county administrator. He also served at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995.

"I look forward to working with a strong and diverse team of DNR staff, the board and its many partners and stakeholders to problem-solve, protect and enhance our natural resources for people today and for generations to come," Payne said.

As county administrator, Payne led the county to clean up the Sheboygan River and Harbor and preserve more than 300 acres of undeveloped shoreline along Lake Michigan, according to Evers' statement.

His appointment follows clashes between Evers and the state Senate over that chamber's unwillingness to confirm some of the governor's appointees, including on the DNR's policy board. Payne's appointment is subject to approval by the Senate, although he can serve in the role if the chamber refuses to vote on his appointment.

The relationship between Evers and the Senate may change with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Evers on speaking terms and appearing more willing to compromise than they were during the governor's first term.

LeMahieu said earlier this month that Evers' appointments will go through the committee process to determine which, if any, will come to the Senate floor for a full vote, but wouldn't commit to anything further. But he castigated some of Evers' past cabinet nominations as "politically charged."

His office did not immediately comment on Payne's appointment.

Just last week, Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist who serves on the DNR's policy board, announced that he would step down more than a year and a half after his term ended. Appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015, Prehn held on to his position as the state Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that political appointees can stay past their terms if a successor hasn't been confirmed.

"It is time for the state legislators to act on Governor Evers nomination as soon as practical and it is now time for me to move on," Prehn said in his resignation letter, according to The Associated Press.