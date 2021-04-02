Gov. Tony Evers appoints Kalvin Barrett as Dane County Sheriff

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Kalvin Barrett to take over as Dane County sheriff following David Mahoney’s resignation next month.

Barrett comes to the position with over a decade in law enforcement, including stints with the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Sun Prairie Police Department.

“As sheriff, I will continue the community and law enforcement engagement collaboration that has been the foundation of the sheriff’s office,” Barrett said in a statement. “I am excited to bring to the job my perspective as an African American professional who has experience in the field as a peace officer, in the jail as a sheriff’s deputy, and as someone who has educated and trained the next generation of peace officers.”

Barrett is currently a law enforcement officer at Wisconsin State Fair Park and teaches law enforcement and criminal justice at Madison College as the faculty director of the criminal justice studies program. He earned a sociology degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he played on the offensive and defensive lines from 2000-2004.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}