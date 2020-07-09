Gov. Tony Evers appoints judges to select members of redistricting commission, application process opens

“This isn’t a Democratic or Republican redistricting commission, and it’s not going to be the Tony Evers redistricting commission,” Evers said in a statement. “When I say this process should be fair and impartial, I mean it."

Advocates have praised the commission as a means to provide transparency and give courts a nonpartisan alternative if the process ends up in litigation. Other experts doubt whether the creation of the commission, which doesn’t change state law, will have much of an effect on how the maps are drawn.

Fifty-one of the state's 72 counties have passed resolutions in support of nonpartisan redistricting. A January 2019 Marquette Law School Poll found that more htan 70% of respondents also prefer nonpartisan maps.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be a Wisconsin resident. Applicants also must not have been a registered lobbyist in the last five years; a declared candidate for a local, state or federal elected office; a state public official as defined by state statute; or an officer or member of a governing body of a local, state or national political party.