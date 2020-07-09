Gov. Tony Evers appoints judges to select members of redistricting commission, application process opens

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced a panel of three retired judges — representing a mix of former appointees by both Democratic and Republican governors — to select the members of a nonpartisan redistricting commission.
In addition, Evers launched the application and selection process for a nine-member People’s Maps Commission, which aims to present maps to the Legislature for consideration after completion of the 2020 Census.
Evers has vowed the commission’s map-making process won’t involve lobbyists or secrecy agreements, a reference to the last redistricting process in 2011 when Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office. Gerrymandered districts created by Republicans 10 years ago have granted the party a decade-long majority in both chambers.
"It would be wrong if we ended up with maps that are gerrymandered for Democrats. That's why we're trying to be so careful here," Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal. "This isn't about retribution, this is about doing the right thing."
The panel of judges who will select the commission members includes:
- Janine Geske, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Lee Dryfus to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 1981. Geske was appointed in 1993 by former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where she served until 1998.
- Paul Higginbotham, who served on the Dane County Circuit Court from 1994-2003. He was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle to the Court of Appeals, District IV, in 2003, where he served until 2017.
- Joseph Troy, who was elected to the Outagamie County Circuit Court in 1987. He resigned in 2007 after 20 years as a judge.
“This isn’t a Democratic or Republican redistricting commission, and it’s not going to be the Tony Evers redistricting commission,” Evers said in a statement. “When I say this process should be fair and impartial, I mean it."
Advocates have praised the commission as a means to provide transparency and give courts a nonpartisan alternative if the process ends up in litigation. Other experts doubt whether the creation of the commission, which doesn’t change state law, will have much of an effect on how the maps are drawn.
Fifty-one of the state's 72 counties have passed resolutions in support of nonpartisan redistricting. A January 2019 Marquette Law School Poll found that more htan 70% of respondents also prefer nonpartisan maps.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and be a Wisconsin resident. Applicants also must not have been a registered lobbyist in the last five years; a declared candidate for a local, state or federal elected office; a state public official as defined by state statute; or an officer or member of a governing body of a local, state or national political party.
Evers said the commission will consist of members representing each of the state's eight congressional districts. After members are selected, the commission will hold public hearings in each of the state's congressional districts from September of this year through April 2021. Due to COVID-19, the public hearings will likely be held digitally.
Evers unveiled his plans for the commission in his January State of the State address, with Republican leaders quickly criticizing the idea. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, called the commission unconstitutional while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, vowed the GOP will reject the maps and go about their own redistricting process.
Officials on both sides of the aisle have said the 2021 district maps could play a pivotal role regarding which party holds a majority in the state Senate and Assembly for the next decade.
Under Wisconsin law, both congressional and legislative boundaries are drawn by the Legislature and are subject to veto by the governor every 10 years to adjust for population changes identified by the U.S. Census. In past decades, due to split-party control of state government, the maps have been resolved by state and federal courts.
Evers said the best case scenario is that Republicans — if they hold majorities in the Legislature next year — will accept the commission's maps.
However, many anticipate that any districts drawn next year will have to be settled in court.
Earlier this year, the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, along with former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, made a proposal that any legal challenge would start in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, rather than first work its way through lower courts.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld most parts of the laws Republican lawmakers passed in late 2018 to curb the power of Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Earlier this year, the same court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order that was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the maps end up before the courts, Evers said transparent, nonpartisan maps could provide a baseline against which to compare the Republican-drawn maps.
"Those are the hopes, but obviously politics are politics," Evers said. "But at minimum, the people of Wisconsin will be able to see the difference between a fair map and an unfair map, a gerrymandered map."
