Gov. Tony Evers appoints 3 to UW System Board of Regents, widening majority

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday appointed three new members to the UW System Board of Regents, further strengthening the Democratic governor's majority of appointees on the 18-member board that passes policies and rules for the University of Wisconsin System campuses.

Evers' appointments include Eau Claire lawyer and former Democratic state Rep. Dana Wachs, UW-Parkside student Jennifer Staton and Angela Adams, the chief communications and diversity officer of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago. Both Wachs and Adams have been appointed to seven-year terms for seats previously held by regents appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, while Staton replaces a different Evers-appointed student on the board.

“From serving in the Legislature and our communities to serving in our armed forces, the wide-ranging experiences that these folks hold will be invaluable to the overall governance of the UW System, and I’m honored to be appointing them to the Board of Regents," Evers said in a statement.

The appointees fill the seats of three former appointees, whose terms expired earlier this month. Those regents include Michael M. Grebe, the chief legal counsel for Aurora Health Care, Andrew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs for TDS Telecom, and Corey Saffold, the director of school safety and security for the Verona Area School District.

Both Grebe and Petersen were appointed by Walker in 2015. Evers appointed Staton to fill the non-traditional student member representation previously held by Saffold, who Evers appointed in 2020.

The appointments are effective immediately but still subject to Senate confirmation.

Evers now has 11 appointees on the board, while another five were appointed by Walker.

Evers tipped the political balance of the 18-member board, which had been long held by Republican appointees, with his appointment of Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Green Bay-based Prevea Health, last May.

Wachs has practiced law since 1985 and is currently a partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP, where he focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice and product liability cases. He served in the state Assembly from 2013-2019.

Staton is pursuing a major in applied health sciences with a pre-physician assistant concentration, a minor in biology, and a certificate in community-based learning. She served in the U.S. Army in various roles from 2007-2014, including as a combat medic while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Before her work with Goodwill, Adams spent time in various nonprofit and corporate leadership roles, including with Ascension Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, and Pfizer. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University and she a master’s in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.