Gov. Tony Evers announces online State of the State address due to ongoing pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver next year's State of the State and budget addresses online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across Wisconsin.

Evers on Wednesday said the State of the State address, which is scheduled for Jan. 12, will be given online in order to be "consistent with our continued recommendations to Wisconsinites" related to avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing to mitigate the disease's spread.

Evers also announced plans to deliver his Feb. 16 budget message online. Both events are scheduled for 7 p.m. He also encouraged members of the state Legislature to convene virtually for the event, rather than in the state Assembly chambers, as is usual.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households," Evers said in a statement. "As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example."

Wisconsin set another single-day record of 107 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,420 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health Services. More than 391,000 Wisconsinites have been infected by the disease.

