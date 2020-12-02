 Skip to main content
Gov. Tony Evers announces online State of the State address due to ongoing pandemic
Gov. Tony Evers announces online State of the State address due to ongoing pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver next year's State of the State and budget addresses online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across Wisconsin.

Evers on Wednesday said the State of the State address, which is scheduled for Jan. 12, will be given online in order to be "consistent with our continued recommendations to Wisconsinites" related to avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing to mitigate the disease's spread.

Evers also announced plans to deliver his Feb. 16 budget message online. Both events are scheduled for 7 p.m. He also encouraged members of the state Legislature to convene virtually for the event, rather than in the state Assembly chambers, as is usual.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households," Evers said in a statement. "As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example."

Wisconsin set another single-day record of 107 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,420 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health Services. More than 391,000 Wisconsinites have been infected by the disease.

With regard to next legislative session, Evers expressed interest in continued efforts to "building on the down payment" made last session on access to health care, school funding and investments on roads and bridges.

“We must also acknowledge and expect, however, that like so many things this past year, this legislative session might look differently than it has before … I look forward to working together and having a productive legislative session in the new year," Evers said.

It's still possible the Assembly could convene yet this month on COVID-19 legislation, while the Senate has not yet committed to meeting before next session.

On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, unveiled a package of coronavirus-related initiatives that would create an emergency fund to respond to the pandemic, double local public health staff and effectively require schools to offer in-person instruction by the end of January.

While Vos called the package "robust," some Democratic lawmakers have accused the proposla of being politically driven. Evers has repeatedly said he would prefer that schools make their own determination on whether or not to offer live instruction amid the pandemic.

What's more, incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMaheiu, R-Oostburg, proposed using some of the state’s surplus medical assistance funds for any immediate health and safety needs brought on by COVID-19. LeMaheiu has not weighed in on the legislative proposal brought forth by Assembly Republicans.

3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here are stories of 6 lives lost.

