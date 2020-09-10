Gov. Tony Evers announces members of nonpartisan maps commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The commission tasked with drawing and presenting nonpartisan maps to the Legislature for consideration after completion of the 2020 Census will include a range of Wisconsinites, from health care officials to education professionals.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the members of the People's Maps Commission. The nine-member commission, which includes representation from Wisconsin's eight Congressional districts, will hold at least eight public hearings across the state to discuss the redistricting process and collect input. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those hearings — which will run from October through April 2021 — will be held online.

Ultimately, the nine-member commission will present nonpartisan district maps to the state Legislature, who has the final say on how those maps are drawn.

Evers has said the commission and map-making process won’t involve lobbyists or secrecy agreements, a reference to the last redistricting process in 2011 when Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office. Gerrymandered districts created by Republicans 10 years ago have granted the party a decade-long majority in both chambers.