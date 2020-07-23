Gov. Tony Evers announces $46.6 million in federal aid for eligible Wisconsin schools

More than 150 of Wisconsin's school districts are eligible to apply for $46.6 million in federal assistance provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
Madison Metropolitan School District — the only Dane County district eligible for Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds — could receive nearly $3.9 million, according to information provided by the governor's office. The list of eligible school districts includes much of the state's southwest, central and northern regions.
Thursday's announcement comes as a growing number of school districts, including several in Dane County, prepare for holding classes — some in-person and some online — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s vital to ensure the schools across Wisconsin that are most significantly impacted by COVID-19 have the additional resources they need as they make decisions about how students will learn in the upcoming school year and beyond,” Evers said in a statement. “This funding stream will help support students, teachers, and parents who are navigating uncertainty in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed March 27. Included in CARES Act funding was about $45.6 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds.
The block grant funds are controlled by Evers and cover K-12 and higher education institutions. The state Department of Public Instruction, in consultation with Evers and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, created eligibility criteria for schools, which includes economic disadvantages, access to personal computers and internet and students' score on the English Language Arts Assessment.
In June, Evers said the GEER funds would be used to "help alleviate expenses already incurred and further creative efforts to transition between in-person learning and distance learning seamlessly as we prepare for the upcoming fall semester and continue to fight COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”
The state's three tribal schools will receive the same per pupil payment as the state's 155 local education agencies.
In an April statement, the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools said GEER funds will flow from public school districts to private schools.
"Public school districts must provide equitable services to students and teachers in private schools located within the district," the council posted April 24. "Public districts must engage private schools in timely and meaningful consultation."
Last month, Evers announced more than $46 million to K-12 schools and $37 million to higher education partners to assist with challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state also received $174.8 million in federal assistance through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Several of Dane County's largest school districts have indicated this month they plan to start the school year all online, including Madison Metropolitan, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains.
Last week, the UW Board of Regents unanimously passed a mask mandate, a few weeks after UW System guidelines recommended masks but stopped short of requiring them.
