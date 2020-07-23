Gov. Tony Evers announces $46.6 million in federal aid for eligible Wisconsin schools

Wisconsin received more than $2 billion in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed March 27. Included in CARES Act funding was about $45.6 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds.

The block grant funds are controlled by Evers and cover K-12 and higher education institutions. The state Department of Public Instruction, in consultation with Evers and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, created eligibility criteria for schools, which includes economic disadvantages, access to personal computers and internet and students' score on the English Language Arts Assessment.

In June, Evers said the GEER funds would be used to "help alleviate expenses already incurred and further creative efforts to transition between in-person learning and distance learning seamlessly as we prepare for the upcoming fall semester and continue to fight COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”

The state's three tribal schools will receive the same per pupil payment as the state's 155 local education agencies.

In an April statement, the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools said GEER funds will flow from public school districts to private schools.