Gov. Tony Evers announces 2022 reelection bid at state convention

Republicans railed against Evers’ entry into the race.

“Over the past three years, Wisconsinites have suffered the consequences of an administration fraught with mismanagement, incompetence and a governor who has been asleep at the wheel,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin chairperson Andrew Hitt in a statement.

“Tony Evers had no plan to handle unemployment claims after shutting down our state’s economy, no plan to address the violence in Kenosha after refusing federal assistance, no plan to reopen schools while students were struggling, and now has no plan to address the labor shortage while business owners are begging him for help. Evers has nothing to run on except a record of abysmal failure and absent leadership.”

Challenges ahead

Evers will face a number of challenges in his reelection bid, chief among them the lessons of political history, which indicate Democrats will have a hard time maintaining power statewide in 2022.

Another potential complication in the race is whether Evers’ lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, will join him in his reelection campaign or dive into the already crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. During his convention speech Saturday evening, Barnes didn’t indicate which path he intends to take.