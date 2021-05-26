Gov. Tony Evers' administration imagines future with less office space, more remote work

The administration also wants to lessen Madison's central role in state government. By 2030, the administration wants to increase the number of state employees living outside of the city of Madison by at least 5%, a goal DOA thinks is attainable by offering permanent work-from-home options when conditions allow.

"When it comes down to it, we really have a generational opportunity," DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said in an interview. "It really is based on lessons learned over the last year, but informed by what's gone on over the last decade in state government so we can really look at how do we shape the next couple of decades in a way that provides more efficient service delivery, shrinks the state's real estate footprint, provides opportunity for additional economic development in places around the state, and also enables the state workforce to look and feel more like the state."

DOA says the strategic framework is meant to address four key challenges that have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic: aging infrastructure, aging state workers, limitations on talent attraction and a need to adapt to the digital age.

Redeveloping and consolidating state office space, DOA says, will address the hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance on state-owned buildings, especially in downtown Madison.