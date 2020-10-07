Gov. Tony Evers activates National Guard in Wauwatosa before Milwaukee DA decides not to file charges against officer who shot Black teen

Anticipating possible civil unrest, Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist Wauwatosa law enforcement before a Milwaukee County District Attorney ultimately decided not to file charges against an officer charged in the shooting death of a Black teenager could lead to civil unrest in the area.

A statement issued Wednesday did not indicate how many Guard members will be deployed in Wauwatosa, but said local authorities requested the Guard's assistance in advance of the anticipated decision in the case involving Wauwatosa police Officer Joseph Mensah. Later that day, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced he would not bring charges against Mensah.

Mensah, who is Black, was one of the officers who responded to a mall last February for reports that a man was seen with a gun. Police say Alvin Cole ran from officers and fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.

Chisholm said Mensah had "an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable."

State Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, said in a statement he "was not surprised by this miscarriage of justice."