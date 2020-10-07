Gov. Tony Evers activates National Guard in Wauwatosa ahead of court ruling

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday activated the Wisconsin National Guard to assist Wauwatosa law enforcement in anticipation that a pending court ruling for an officer charged in the shooting death of a Black teenager could lead to civil unrest in the area.

A statement issued Wednesday did not indicate how many Guard members will be deployed in Wauwatosa, but said local authorities requested the Guard's assistance in advance of the anticipated ruling in the case involving Wauwatosa police Officer Joseph Mensah.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Evers said his administration has been working with the Guard "minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour." He added he had no information on how the court might rule in the case.

“One of our core missions in the Wisconsin National Guard is to serve our fellow citizens and preserve public safety,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said in a statement. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin, and we’re well-trained and prepared to assist our neighbors in any way we can.”

Mensah, who is Black, was one of the officers who responded to a mall last February for reports that a man was seen with a gun. Police say Alvin Cole ran from officers and fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.