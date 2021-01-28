Gov. Tony Evers accepting applications for Dane County sheriff

Gov. Tony Evers is accepting applications for the position of Dane County sheriff following David Mahoney’s announcement last week that he will leave the position in May.
Mahoney’s resignation is effective May 8, and the new sheriff will complete the term ending Jan. 2, 2023, according to the governor's office.
Evers will work to appoint a new sheriff without delay, according to his office. Interested applicants should email a completed application form, found on the governor’s website, and supporting materials to GOVSheriffAppointments@wisconsin.gov by Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
Among other personal and professional information, the application asks for candidates to answer questions about why they want to be sheriff and their qualifications for running a jail and managing a significant budget.
Also, it asks how they would ensure deputies are trusted by the community, including discussion on use of force, crisis intervention, de-escalation, the mental health crisis and both implicit and explicit bias.
Sgt. Scott Lehmann of the Sheriff's Office said in a statement following Mahoney’s announcement that he plans to seek the appointment citing his 25 years of experience in law enforcement.
Also, a new coalition called Reshaping Madison Together is advocating for Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, who was a finalist for Madison’s police chief position.
Mahoney was first elected in 2006 as a Democratic candidate and most recently elected in an uncontested race in 2018. He’s worked for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for about four decades.
“It has truly been a privilege to serve as Dane County's sheriff this past 14 years, and it has made me even more proud because of the men and women who do this job every day,” Mahoney said Jan. 19.
