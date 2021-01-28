Gov. Tony Evers accepting applications for Dane County sheriff

Sgt. Scott Lehmann of the Sheriff's Office said in a statement following Mahoney’s announcement that he plans to seek the appointment citing his 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

Also, a new coalition called Reshaping Madison Together is advocating for Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, who was a finalist for Madison’s police chief position.

Mahoney was first elected in 2006 as a Democratic candidate and most recently elected in an uncontested race in 2018. He’s worked for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for about four decades.

“It has truly been a privilege to serve as Dane County's sheriff this past 14 years, and it has made me even more proud because of the men and women who do this job every day,” Mahoney said Jan. 19.

