The Rev. Llewellyn Scott Walker, a retired Baptist preacher and the father of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, has died.
The Republican governor announced in a tweet that his father had died Sunday morning.
The death of Walker’s father comes amid a tough re-election campaign for Walker with Democrat Tony Evers. Both Evers and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, extended condolences to Walker on Twitter, who in turn thanked them.
As of Saturday evening, the governor tweeted that his father was doing “a bit better” and that his mother was “touched by all of the prayers.”
“Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Walker tweeted Sunday morning, accompanied by a Bible verse.
Llewellyn Walker died following a number of medical problems, according to Walker campaign spokesman Brian Reisinger.
During a February visit to the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Walker said his father had received radiation therapy for cancer, and he himself was taking medication to reduce the possibility of getting the disease from a genetic disposition, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
Walker canceled events later Saturday and on Sunday to be with his father and family members, and Monday’s schedule may be affected as well, Reisinger said.
During Walker’s second inauguration in 2015, Llewellyn Walker delivered the benediction. He also participated in the inauguration of Gov. Scott McCallum in 2001.
In 1977, the Walker family moved to Delavan from Plainfield, Iowa, where Llewellyn Walker preached at the First Baptist Church of Delavan.
“It was a fishbowl,” Walker told the State Journal during his 2010 gubernatorial campaign. “Everyone knew my father. And everywhere I went, they asked me to lead them in prayer.”
