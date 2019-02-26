Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' two-year budget proposal will include several initiatives aimed at helping Wisconsin's Native American communities, including more grant money for tribal college students.
Some of the other initiatives released by the governor's office Tuesday include:
- More money for the language revitalization grants program, which go to schools on or near tribal lands to teach tribal heritage languages
- Using tribal gaming revenue to increase funding for tribal family service grants and tribal elderly transportation grants that assist in providing transportation services for elderly persons
- Funding the next phase of of an $8 million, 36-bed youth wellness center to treat opioid addiction for both tribal and non-tribal populations
"The investments Gov. Evers is making in Wisconsin’s tribal communities are well overdue, and we applaud the steps he’s taking to support Native American children and families," Michael Decorah, the senior intergovernmental affairs director for the St. Croix Chippewa Indians, said in a statement.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff declined to say how much more more grant money the tribal college students and language revitalization grants program would receive under his proposal until it is released Thursday.