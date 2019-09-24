Gov. Tony Evers said he isn't holding his breath that the Republican-controlled Legislature willingly takes up discussion on a "red flag" bill he unveiled last week.
The more likely route, Evers said during a Tuesday WisPolitics luncheon at Madison Club, is that he will have to call for a special session. The Democratic governor said he hopes to force Republicans to go on the record on the gun control measure.
"When you say to 80 percent of the people in Wisconsin, 'We don't care what you think. We don't care about your safety,' … I think that's political suicide," Evers said, referencing the last two years of Marquette University polls that found 80 percent of respondents supported background check legislation.
Evers also clarified a statement he made last week while unveiling his red-flag legislation when he answered a reporter's question that he would consider a mandatory buyback of firearms.
"I consider any piece of legislation that comes across my desk. Do I sign them all? Absolutely not," Evers said. "I would consider it, but quite frankly, it's not going to happen."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a joint statement Evers' legislation would undermine due process and Second Amendment rights.